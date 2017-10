Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tee Land Limited

* Acquisition Of Land At 1 And 1a To 1e, Seraya Crescent

* Entered into six option-to-purchase agreements

* Total purchase consideration for lands is S$25.7 million

* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on group's earnings per share for financial year ending 31 May 2018.