Feb 22 (Reuters) - Teekay Lng Partners LP:

* TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍VOYAGE REVENUES $126.3 MILLION VERSUS $ 100.8 MILLION ​

* QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERS AND PREFERRED UNITHOLDERS OF $39.9 MILLION​

* ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERS AND PREFERRED UNITHOLDERS OF $34.0 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: