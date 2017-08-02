FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teekay Offshore announces successful offering of new bonds and repurchase of bonds maturing in 2018
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Teekay Offshore announces successful offering of new bonds and repurchase of bonds maturing in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Teekay Offshore Partners LP

* Teekay Offshore announces successful offering of new bonds and repurchase of bonds maturing in 2018

* $250 million new bonds will have a coupon of 7.125 percent and mature in August 2022

* Teekay Offshore Partners - will repurchase about NOK 199 million of TOP02 bonds maturing in Nov 2018 at a price of 101 percent of par value

* Teekay Offshore Partners - will repurchase approximately NOK 512 million of its TOP04 bonds maturing in Dec 2018 at a price of 101 percent of par value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

