Nov 28 (Reuters) - Teekay Offshore Partners Lp:

* TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS PLACES ORDER FOR TWO ADDITIONAL SHUTTLE TANKERS

* TEEKAY OFFSHORE - DECLARED OPTIONS WITH SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES FOR CONSTRUCTION OF TWO DP2 SHUTTLE TANKER NEWBUILDINGS FOR COST OF ABOUT $265 MILLION