BRIEF-Teekay Tankers announces new share repurchase program; voting agreement in favor of merger
#Regulatory News
September 15, 2017 / 11:48 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Teekay Tankers announces new share repurchase program; voting agreement in favor of merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Teekay Tankers Ltd

* Teekay Tankers announces new share repurchase program; voting agreement in favor of merger

* Teekay Tankers Ltd - ‍board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program for repurchase of up to $45 million of company’s class A common shares​

* Teekay Tankers - ‍in addition, co entered voting and support agreement with co’s second largest shareholder after, Huber Capital Management

* Teekay Tankers-agreement with Huber Capital whereby Huber Capital to vote its shares in favor of increasing authorized number of co’s class A shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

