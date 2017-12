Dec 7 (Reuters) - Teekay Tankers Ltd:

* TEEKAY TANKERS ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

* TEEKAY TANKERS LTD - STEWART ANDRADE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF TEEKAY TANKERS

* TEEKAY TANKERS LTD- ANDRADE SUCCEEDS VINCE LOK WHO WILL REMAIN TEEKAY CORPORATION'S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO