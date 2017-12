Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tegel Group Holdings Ltd:

* HY NPAT EARNINGS OF NZ$14.8 MILLION WAS NZ$0.3 MILLION BELOW H1’17

* HY REVENUE NZ$302.3 MILLION, UP 2 PERCENT

* DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.45 NZ CENTS PER SHARE