2 months ago
BRIEF-Tegna announces definitive agreement to sell CareerBuilder to Apollo Global Management affiliated-funds and Ontario Teachers'
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 19, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tegna announces definitive agreement to sell CareerBuilder to Apollo Global Management affiliated-funds and Ontario Teachers'

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Tegna Inc

* Tegna Inc - Deal for approximately $250 million

* Tegna announces definitive agreement to sell CareerBuilder to Apollo Global Management affiliated-funds and Ontario Teachers'

* Tegna Inc - As part of agreement, Tegna will remain an ongoing partner in CareerBuilder

* Tegna Inc - Will remain an ongoing partner in CareerBuilder, reducing its current 53% controlling interest to 12.5%

* Tegna Inc - Tegna will reduce its current 53% controlling interest in CareerBuilder to 12.5% on fully-diluted basis once proposed transaction is complete

* Tegna Inc - CareerBuilder will be reflected as an equity investment within Tegna's financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

