BRIEF-Tegna Inc reports second quarter results

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tegna Inc

* Tegna Inc reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tegna Inc says total company revenue is expected to decline in high-single digits to low-double digits in Q3 of 2017

* Tegna Inc - ‍on a comparable basis total company revenue is expected to increase in mid-single digits year-over-year in Q3 of 2017​

* Qtrly GAAP and Non-GAAP operating revenue $489.4 million versus about $477 million

* Q2 revenue view $486.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: