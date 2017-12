Dec 18 (Reuters) - Tegna Inc:

* TEGNA TO ACQUIRE MIDWEST TELEVISION, INC.‘S BROADCASTING STATIONS IN SAN DIEGO, CA

* TEGNA INC - DEAL FOR $325 MILLION IN CASH

* TEGNA INC - DEAL FOR $325 MILLION IN CASH

* TEGNA INC - EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS BY A FEW CENTS WITHIN FIRST 12 MONTHS AFTER CLOSE

* TEGNA INC - TEGNA WILL FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH USE OF AVAILABLE CASH AND BORROWING UNDER ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

* TEGNA INC - EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO FREE CASH FLOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: