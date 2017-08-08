FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tejon Ranch Q2 revenue $7.9 million
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tejon Ranch Q2 revenue $7.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tejon Ranch Co

* Tejon Ranch reports second quarter and year-to-date 2017 results of operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Revenues and other income for Q2 of 2017 were $7.9 million, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 10.2%

* Says “‍believes variability of its operating results will continue through remainder of 2017 due to seasonal nature of farming activities​”

* Says farm revenues may be adversely impacted in 2017 versus 2016, due to recent declines in almond prices, uncertainties related to overall crop production

* Company does not expect to generate additional mineral resource revenue from excess water sales for remainder of 2017

* Expects harvest of almonds to begin in early august and at that time will be able to better estimate 2017 crop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.