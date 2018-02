Feb 20 (Reuters) - TEKNOSA IC VE DIS TICARET:

* SEES HIGHER FY18 TURNOVER YEAR ON YEAR, PLANS TO MAKE INVESTMENTS WORTH 60.0 MILLION LIRA IN FY18

* TARGETS FY18 EBITDA MARGIN TO BE 3 PERCENT - 4 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)