Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp:

* TEL-INSTRUMENT ELECTRONICS CORP. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2018

* TEL-INSTRUMENT ELECTRONICS- FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, TOTAL NET SALES DECREASED 38.0% TO $2.6 MILLION, COMPARED TO $4.2 MILLION PREVIOUS YEAR

* TEL-INSTRUMENT ELECTRONICS CORP - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: