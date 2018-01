Jan 8 (Reuters) - Teladoc Inc:

* TELADOC COMPLETES RECORD VISIT VOLUME IN 2017; PROVIDES PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED 2017 RESULTS AND 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 52 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MILLION TO $360 MILLION

* SEES 2017 TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $232 MILLION, AN 88% INCREASE OVER 2016​

* SEES ‍ Q4 2017 TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $76 MILLION, A 103% INCREASE OVER 2016​

* SEES ‍Q4 2017 TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF ABOUT $2.5 MILLION, SEES 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $7 MILLION TO $10 MILLION​