Oct 27 (Reuters) - TELE COLUMBUS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: TELE COLUMBUS AG: TELE COLUMBUS NOW OWNS 100 PERCENT IN KABELFERNSEHEN MÜNCHEN SERVICENTER (KMS)

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO EUR 40 MILLION UPON CLOSURE OF CONTRACT​

* ‍ADDITIONAL EUR 12 MILLION OVER COURSE OF Q1 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)