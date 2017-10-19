FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tele2 Q3 EBITDA tops expecations, lifts 2017 profit forecast
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 19, 2017 / 5:21 AM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Tele2 Q3 EBITDA tops expecations, lifts 2017 profit forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Tele2 AB

* Says net sales for Q3 amounted to SEK 7,542 (6,674) million and EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,848 (1,523) million​

* Reuters poll: Tele2 Q3 EBITDA was seen at SEK 1,656 million, sales at 7,613 million

* Says ‍2017 financial guidance upgraded​

* Tele2 sees 2017 mobile end-user service revenue growth of high-single digits (previously mid-single digits)

* Tele2 sees 2017 net sales between SEK 30.0 and 31.0 billion (previously between 31.0 and 32.0 billion)

* Tele2 sees 2017 EBITDA between SEK 6.4 and 6.6 billion (previously SEK 6.2 and 6.5 billion)

* Tele2 sees 2017 capex between SEK 2.9 and 3.2 billion (previously SEK 3.6 and 3.9 billion)

* Says previous guidance included Tele2 Austria, with an expected net sales contribution of approximately SEK 1.1 billion, EBITDA of SEK 0.2 billion and capex of SEK 0.1 billion

* Says with the balance sheet strength we are now seeing we will also review means beyond the ordinary dividend to return these proceeds to shareholders

* Says strong free cash flow, which now at SEK 2.3 billion for the first nine months is increasingly likely to fully cover our dividend for 2017

* Says as we earlier assumed dividend cover only in 2019, our board of directors will now review our dividend policy for 2018 and beyond in connection with our full-year results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
