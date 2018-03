BRIEF-Telecom Italia may again pay dividends on ordinary shares in next 3 yrs

March 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia CEO Amos Genish says:

* MAY DECIDE TO PAY OUT DIVIDENDS ON ORDINARY SHARES OVER 2018-20 PLAN IF IT MEETS FINANCIAL TARGETS, HAS NOT TAKEN DECISION ON THIS YET

* CONVERSION OF SAVINGS SHARES COULD COME TO TABLE AT SOME POINT, HAS NOT BEEN DISCUSSED BY BOARD ON TUESDAY

* WHEN ASKED ABOUT ELLIOTT’S INVESTMENT, SAYS WELCOMES ANY DIALOGUE THAT IS CONSTRUCTIVE, ANY INPUT TO IMPROVE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* JOINT-VENTURE WITH VIVENDI’S CANAL+ PUT ON HOLD, WILL CONTINUE ON STANDALONE BASIS THROUGH PARTNERSHIPS, POSSIBLY ALSO WITH CANAL+

* I SQUARED DOING DUE DILIGENCE ON PERSIDERA UNIT, EXPECTS TO HEAR IN NEXT 10 DAYS WHETHER I SQUARED WANTS TO MAKE BINDING OFFER FOR IT

* PREMATURE TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL TIE-UP WITH BRAZIL’S OI, SAYS TIM BRASIL HAS SIGNIFICANT STANDALONE VALUE CREATION AND MUST BE CAREFUL NOT TO JEOPARDIZE WITH NON-VALUE CREATIVE M&A

* SAYS WITH 5G APPROACHING, INWIT UNIT BECOMING EVEN MORE STRATEGIC, NO MUCH ROOM TO SELL MORE SHARES WITHOUT LOSING CONTROL

* DOES NOT PLAN FOR INWIT TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL TOWER COMPANY

* WHEN ASKED ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF CREATING ONE SINGLE NETWORK COMPANY WITH RIVALS, SAYS IT’S A BUSINESS DECISION THAT NEEDS TO BE TAKEN BY COMPANIES INVOLVED, IT’S NOT A POLITICAL DECISION

* MORE THAN HAPPY TO SIT DOWN WITH ELLIOTT TO DISCUSS WHAT CHANGES THEY WANT TO PROPOSE

* ELLIOTT NEEDS TO BE MORE SPECIFIC REGARDING GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS, NEEDS TO SPEAK TO BOARD AND SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM

* SHARES EXTEND LOSSES AFTER CEO COMMENTS, DOWN 2 PCT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)