FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Telecom Italia refused to sell Sparkle at the time of Metroweb bid -CEO
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 28, 2017 / 1:10 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Telecom Italia refused to sell Sparkle at the time of Metroweb bid -CEO

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo told a parliamentary hearing:

* phone company was asked to sell Sparkle, a unit whose submarine network transmits information between countries in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas, to be allowed to buy 51 percent of broadband firm Metroweb

* "You have one company with revenues of 100 million euros (Metroweb) and another with 1.3 billion euros (Sparkle) ... it was clear I could not agree."

* Telecom Italia last year lost the battle for Metroweb to a rival bid from Italian utility Enel as the two compete to roll out a high-speed broadband network around Italy. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.