2 months ago
BRIEF-Telecom Plus FY pretax profit rise 16.5 pct to 40.9 mln pounds
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 13, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Telecom Plus FY pretax profit rise 16.5 pct to 40.9 mln pounds

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc:

* FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 16.5 percent to 40.9 million stg

* FY revenue fell 0.6 percent to 740.3 million stg

* Final dividend 25 pence per share

* Total dividend 48 pence per share

* FY service numbers up by 4.9 pct to 2.3 million

* Now decided to reduce maximum size of share buyback tender offer to 25 mln stg​

* Says ‍number of new members is running slightly ahead of levels co saw during corresponding period last year​

* Says also seeing encouraging numbers of new partners joining business​

* Says expect to increase our dividend to 50 pence per share for current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

