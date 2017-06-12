FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telecoms and cable group Altice strikes partnership deal with Netflix
June 12, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Telecoms and cable group Altice strikes partnership deal with Netflix

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - Altice/Netflix :

* Altice and Netflix sign global partnership deal in France, Portugal, Israel and Dominican Republic

* Agreement with Netflix follows Altice's significant investment in content and sport through Altice studio's original creations, acquisitions of series and movies rights, and local and global distribution partnerships

* Launch of the Netflix service on Altice's platforms will bring critically-acclaimed original Netflix series, movies, documentaries, stand-up comedies and a wide range of kids' programming to Altice's customers across the globe, says Altice

* France will be the first Altice territory to launch Netflix. Exclusive promotional SFR family offers with Netflix will be available on June 13th. The rollout will advance to other countries through 2017

* Altice has started IPO process for U.S. arm

