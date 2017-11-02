FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Teleflex reports Q3 adjusted profit of $2.12/shr
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 10:45 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Teleflex reports Q3 adjusted profit of $2.12/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Teleflex Inc

* Teleflex reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.12 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.70 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $534.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $523.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.30 to $8.40 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $5.61 to $5.66 from continuing operations

* ‍lowered 2017 guidance for GAAP diluted EPS from a range of $5.91 to $5.98 to a range of $5.61 to $5.66​

* Raised 2017 guidance for adjusted diluted EPS from a range of $8.20 to $8.35 to a range of $8.30 to $8.40

* Teleflex Inc- co raised its full year 2017 GAAP revenue growth guidance range from 11.5 percent to 13.0 percent to a range of 15.0 percent to 15.5 percent over the prior year

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $8.29, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teleflex Inc - ‍raised 2017 guidance range for constant currency revenue growth to a range of 14.25 percent to 14.75 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.