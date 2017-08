June 8 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA SA:

* SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY SUPPLY IN 2018 WITH ACCIONA

* SAYS ACCIONA WILL PROVIDE 71.6 PERCENT OF ITS HIGH-TENSION REMOTE-METERED POWER CONSUMPTION IN SPAIN IN 2018, A TOTAL OF 430 GWH

Source text: bit.ly/2rEnks9

