BRIEF-Telefonica closes sale of 24.8 pct in Telxius for 790.5 mln euros

Oct 24 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA SA:

* SAYS TRANSFERS TO KKR 62 MILLION SHARES OF TELXIUS (24.8 PCT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL) IN EXCHANGE FOR 790.5 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS TRANSACTION HAS NO IMPACT ON CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF THE GROUP AS IT CONSISTS ON SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST

* SAYS TELEFONICA AND KKR SIGNED SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT TO COORDINATE MANAGEMENT OF TELXIUS

* SAYS EXCHANGE OF REMAINDER 15.2 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF TELXIUS IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4 FOR AT LEAST 484.5 MILLION EUROS

