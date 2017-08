BRIEF-Telegraaf Media Groep H1 net result turns to loss of EUR 11.4 million

July 28 (Reuters) - TELEGRAAF MEDIA GROEP NV:

* H1 TOTAL REVENUES, INCLUDING THE EFFECT OF PORTFOLIO RATIONALISATIONS, DECREASED BY 9.3%, FROM € 171.9 TO € 156.0 MILLION‍​

* H1 EBITDA , INCLUDING RESTRUCTURING CHARGES, ONE-OFF CONSULTANCY COSTS AND THE BOOK LOSS, DECLINED FROM € 1.9 MILLION NEGATIVE TO € 19.0 MILLION NEGATIVE

* UPON COMPLETION, THE SALE OF KEESING WILL LEAD TO A SIGNIFICANTLY POSITIVE CASH POSITION.

* H1 NET RESULT DECREASED FROM A PROFIT OF € 3.1 MILLION TO A LOSS OF € 11.4 MILLION.

AS OF 30 JUNE 2017, TMG'S NET CASH POSITION IS € 20.1 MILLION NEGATIVE