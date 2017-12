Dec 1 (Reuters) - TELEGRAAF MEDIA GROEP NV:

* ‍TMG - MEDIAHUIS, TALPA AND TMG REACH AGREEMENT​

* MEDIAHUIS BUYS INTEREST IN TMG FROM TALPA AND TMG SELLS INTEREST IN TALPA RADIO TO TALPA‍​

* MEDIAHUIS WILL PAY IN CASH TO TALPA EUR 6.00 PER (DEPOSITORY RECEIPT FOR A) TMG SHARE FOR 29.16% INTEREST IN TMG

* PRICE TALPA PAYS IN CASH FOR 23% INTEREST OF TMG IN TALPA RADIO RESULTS IN A BOOK PROFIT OF OVER EUR 8 MILLION