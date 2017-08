June 21 (Reuters) - Telemasters Holdings Ltd:

* Revenue for 9 month period ended 31 March 2017 is up by 22 pct to 96.4 mln rand

* 9 month gross profit increased from 25.8 mln rand to 27.7 mln rand

* 9-month diluted headline earnings per share of 3.69 cents

* Dividend of 0.5 cents per share is declared