Feb 15 (Reuters) - TELEMEDYCYNA POLSKA SA:

* RESOLVES TO RAISE ITS SHARE CAPITAL BY 88,165 ZLOTYS TO 668,165 ZLOTYS

* UPS SHARE CAPITAL VIA ISSUE OF 881,646 NEW SERIES C SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 1.60 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* TOTAL VALUE OF SERIES C SHARES ISSUE AMOUNTS TO 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SERIES C SHARES OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS