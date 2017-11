BRIEF-Telenav Inc reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.37

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Telenav Inc

* Telenav reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.37

* Q1 revenue $36.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $36.8 million

* Telenav Inc - ‍billings for q1 of fiscal 2018 were $65.8 million, compared with $47.3 million in same prior year period​

* Telenav Inc - ‍billings for q1 of fiscal 2018 were $65.8 million, compared with $47.3 million in same prior year period​

* Telenav Inc - ‍total revenue is expected to be $38 to $40 million for quarter ending december 31, 2017​

* Telenav Inc - ‍billings are expected to be $65 to $68 millio for quarter ending December 31, 2017​

* Telenav Inc - ‍for quarter ending December 31, 2017 billings are expected to be $65 to $68 million​

* Telenav Inc - ‍GAAP net loss is expected to be $15.5 to $16.5 million for quarter ending December 31, 2017​

* Telenav Inc - ‍GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 42.5 percent for quarter ending December 31, 2017​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $-1.08, revenue view $162.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Telenav Inc - ‍for quarter ending December 31, 2017 adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to range from $12 million to $13 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: