BRIEF-Telenav Q2 Revenue $39.1 Million Versus $52 Million

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Telenav Inc:

* TELENAV REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 REVENUE $39.1 MILLION VERSUS $52 MILLION

* ‍BILLINGS FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 WERE $70.1 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $59.7 MILLION IN SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.35​

* ‍FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE $13 TO $14 MILLION​

* ‍FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 GAAP NET LOSS IS EXPECTED TO BE $32 MILLION TO $34 MILLION​

* ‍ FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018, BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $56 MILLION TO $59 MILLION​

* ‍ANTICIPATES THAT FOR SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA ON BILLINGS WILL CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVE​

‍ANTICIPATES THAT ADJUSTED EBITDA ON BILLINGS WILL BE POSITIVE FOR FISCAL 2019​