Oct 26 (Reuters) - TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV:

* FULL YEAR 2017 OUTLOOK RECONFIRMED‍​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 911.2 MILLION IN 9M 2017 (+5% YOY REBASED)​

* NET INCOME OF €106.3 MILLION IN 9M 2017 VERSUS €41.6 MILLION IN 9M 2016.

* ACCRUED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF €534.1 MILLION IN 9M 2017

* ‍REVENUE OF EUR 1,884.3 MILLION IN 9M 2017 (+5% YOY)​

* Q3 ‍2017 REVENUE OF EUR 646.0 MILLION, +4% YOY ON A REPORTED BASIS​

* 9M FREE CASH FLOW VERSUS EUR 345.4 MILLION, UP 107 PERCENT YOY