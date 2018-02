Feb 13 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding Nv:

* ‍TELENET INITIATES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 2018​

* ‍TELENET MAY ACQUIRE ITS ORDINARY SHARES, UP TO MAXIMUM OF 1,100,000 SHARES, FOR MAXIMUM CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75.0 MILLION, UNTIL 31 DEC 2018​