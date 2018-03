BRIEF-Telenet To Fully Acquire De Vijver Media

March 7 (Reuters) - TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV:

* DE VIJVER MEDIA SHAREHOLDERS RE-DESIGN PARTNERSHIP

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH THE TWO OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF DE VIJVER MEDIA NV TO FULLY ACQUIRE DE VIJVER MEDIA

* TELENET BECOMES THE FULL OWNER OF COMMERCIAL CHANNELS VIER, VIJF AND ZES AND PRODUCTION HOUSE WOESTIJNVIS.

* SBS BELGIUM AND MEDIAHUIS SET UP AN ADVERTISING SALES OFFICE FOR ONLINE VIDEO AND CROSS-MEDIA CAMPAIGNS

* ACQUISITION PRICE WAS NOT DISCLOSED

* MEDIAHUIS NV AND WOUTER VANDENHAUTE AND ERIK WATTÉ WILL SELL THEIR RESPECTIVE STAKES OF 30 AND 20 PERCENT TO CO‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2oOEa5W Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)