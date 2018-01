BRIEF-Telenor: Hungarian Competition Authorities initiates investigation of Telenor Hungary

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* TELENOR ASA: ‍ON 24 JANUARY 2018, HUNGARIAN COMPETITION AUTHORITIES INITIATED AN INVESTIGATION ON PREMISES OF TELENOR HUNGARY OUTSIDE BUDAPEST​

* TELENOR ASA: ‍INVESTIGATION PERTAINS TO NETWORK COOPERATION AND ALLEGATIONS OF ANTICOMPETITIVE BEHAVIOR IN RELATION TO A FREQUENCY AUCTION IN 2014​

* TELENOR ASA: ‍TELENOR WILL CO-OPERATE WITH COMPETITION AUTHORITY IN CARRYING OUT INVESTIGATION SO THAT IT CAN BE CONDUCTED IN AN EFFICIENT MANNER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)