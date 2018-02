BRIEF-Telenor Q4 EBITDA in line, net profit lags forecast

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* TELENOR Q4 REVENUES NOK ‍32.1​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 32.07 BILLION)

* TELENOR Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA NOK ‍11.8​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 11.87 BILLION)

* ‍FOR 2018, WE EXPECT AN ORGANIC SUBSCRIPTION AND TRAFFIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 1-2%, AN ORGANIC EBITDA GROWTH OF 1-3% AND CAPEX EXCLUDING LICENCES AND SPECTRUM OF NOK 18-19 BILLION​

* ‍COMPANY PLANS TO ASK AGM FOR A NEW BUYBACK MANDATE TO SECURE FLEXIBILITY FOR ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION​

* ‍TO CONTINUE TO SEEK EFFICIENCY GAINS AND REVENUE GROWTH, WHILE SIMPLIFYING OUR PORTFOLIO AND WAY OF WORK​

* ‍ADJUSTED FOR IMPAIRMENT IN TAPAD OF NOK 1.7 BILLION AND REVERSAL OF IMPAIRMENT OF NOK 1.2 BILLION IN DENMARK, Q4 NET INCOME WAS NOK 2.6 BILLION​

* TELENOR Q4 NET RESULT NOK ‍2.2​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 3.43 BILLION)