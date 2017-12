Dec 13 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* ‍JON GRAVRAAK, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF DIGITAL BUSINESSES, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE TELENOR GROUP TO PURSUE OPPORTUNITIES OUTSIDE COMPANY

* PER SIMONSEN, CURRENTLY SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF INTERNET OF THINGS, WILL TAKE OVER AS ACTING HEAD OF DIGITAL BUSINESSES FROM JANUARY 1​