BRIEF-Telenor's Q2 Grameenphone EBITDA jumps to NOK 2.1 bln

July 12 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Telenor's Grameenphone q2 ebitda before items nok 2,102 million versus 1,609 million

* Telenor's Grameenphone q2 revenue nok 3,432 million versus 2,965 million

* Telenor's Grameenphone: adjusted for positive one-time adjustment of accruals in q2 2017, normalised ebitda margin would be 58%

* Telenor's Grameenphone: during quarter number of subscriptions increased by 1.713 million to 61.581 million. Subscription base was 8 % higher than at end of q2 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: