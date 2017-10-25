BRIEF-Telenor's Q3 adjusted EBITDA beats forecast

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Q3 adjusted ebitda NOK ‍13​ billion (Reuters poll NOK 12.54 billion)

* ‍we keep financial guidance for 2017​

* ‍we expect organic revenue growth in range of 1% to 2%, ebitda margin of 38% to 39% and capex to sales ratio excluding spectrum licences of 15% to 16%.​

* ‍so far this year, our team has achieved cost savings of 1 billion kroner, implying that our target for 2017 has already been met and further efficiency gains should be expected going forward​

* ‍solid results, together with proceeds from completion of veon sell-down, give us a free cash flow of 9.4 billion kroner for quarter​

* Telenor q3 revenues nok 30.7‍​ billion (Reuters poll nok 31.04 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)