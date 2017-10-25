FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Telenor's Q3 adjusted EBITDA beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 25, 2017 / 5:10 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Telenor's Q3 adjusted EBITDA beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Q3 adjusted ebitda NOK ‍13​ billion (Reuters poll NOK 12.54 billion)

* ‍we keep financial guidance for 2017​

* ‍we expect organic revenue growth in range of 1% to 2%, ebitda margin of 38% to 39% and capex to sales ratio excluding spectrum licences of 15% to 16%.​

* ‍so far this year, our team has achieved cost savings of 1 billion kroner, implying that our target for 2017 has already been met and further efficiency gains should be expected going forward​

* ‍solid results, together with proceeds from completion of veon sell-down, give us a free cash flow of 9.4 billion kroner for quarter​

* Telenor q3 revenues nok 30.7‍​ billion (Reuters poll nok 31.04 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.