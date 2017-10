BRIEF-Teleperformance sees ‍2017 financial objectives confirmed​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - TELEPERFORMANCE SE

* TELEPERFORMANCE: ACCELERATED ROLL-OUT OF THE STRATEGIC PLAN

* ‍THIRD-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE UP + 7.2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE​

* ‍STRATEGIC UPDATE AND FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES (2022)​

* SEES ‍REVENUE OF OVER EUR 6 BILLION FOR 2022​

* SEES ‍2017 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED​

* ‍ACQUISITION OF WIBILONG​

* ‍TARGET FOR 2022: EBITA BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS OF OVER EUR 850 MILLION​

* ‍DANIEL JULIEN IS APPOINTED GROUP CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍THIRD-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE: EUR 1,014 MILLION, UP + 7.2 % LIKE-FOR-LIKE​

* PAULO CESAR SALLES VASQUES' DECISION TO STEP DOWN AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER