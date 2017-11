Nov 10 (Reuters) - TELESTE OYJ:

* TELESTE COMMENCES CO-DETERMINATION NEGOTIATIONS

* ‍POTENTIAL PERSONNEL REDUCTION NEED IN FINLAND IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROX. 30 PERSONS.​

* TELESTE OYJ - ‍IS ABOUT TO COMMENCE CO-DETERMINATION NEGOTIATIONS IN ORDER TO REDUCE COSTS​