Feb 27 (Reuters) - TELESTE OYJ:

* TELESTE TO DELIVER HEADEND OPTICS TO TURKSAT FOR BROADBAND NETWORK UP-GRADES

* ‍DELIVERIES WILL BE CARRIED OUT DURING 2018 IN COOPERATION WITH TELESTE‘S LOCAL PARTNER, TELCO LTD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)