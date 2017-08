June 20 (Reuters) - TELEVERBIER SA:

* H1 EBITDA EUR 18.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 42.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 5.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES FY REVENUE TO REACH EUR 47 MILLION AND NET RESULT TO REACH AMOUNT BETWEEN EUR 0.3 MILLION AND EUR 0.4 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2slkOaH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)