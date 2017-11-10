BRIEF-Telia Company says intends to buy back outstanding bonds

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Telia Company Ab

* Telia company intends to buy back outstanding bonds

* Says announces an invitation to holders of its outstanding EUR 500,000,000 1.375 percent, Notes due February 18, 2019, EUR 750,000,000 4.25 percent, Notes due February 18, 2020, EUR 850,000,000 4.750 percent, Notes due November 16, 2021, and EUR 680,000,000 4.00 percent, Notes due March 22, 2022 to tender their securities, in each case for purchase by the issuer for cash subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in a tender offer memorandum dated November 10, 2017

* Tender Offers constitute part of the Issuer’s ongoing balance sheet management aiming to pro-actively optimize its liability structure and manage upcoming debt redemptions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)