Nov 24 (Reuters) - TELIA LIETUVA AB :

* SAYS HAVAL VAN DRUMPT WILL START FROM 1 JAN 2018 AS HEAD OF BUSINESS TO CONSUMER (B2C)

* SAYS THE CURRENT HEAD OF B2C, NORBERTAS ŽIOBA, WILL REMAIN UNTIL 22 DEC 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2i1lsrl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)