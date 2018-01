BRIEF-Telia lifts dividend, Q4 ‍core profit matches forecast​

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Telia:

* Q4 ‍IN REPORTED CURRENCY, ADJUSTED EBITDA, ROSE 3.3 PERCENT TO SEK 6,590 MILLION (6,380)​

* SAYS ‍BOARD PROPOSES AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF SEK 2.30 PER SHARE​

* SAYS ‍WE ARE ON TRACK TO REACH OUR AMBITION FOR GROUP OF REDUCING OVERALL COSTS BY SEK 1.1 BILLION ON NET BASIS FOR 2018​

* SAYS ‍BASED ON MOST RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN ONGOING SALES PROCESSES FOR FINTUR, MANAGEMENT‘S BEST ESTIMATES OF FAIR VALUES LESS COSTS TO SELL FOR FINTUR UNITS PER DECEMBER 31, 2017, HAVE RESULTED IN A TOTAL IMPAIRMENT OF SEK 3,550 MILLION IN Q4​

* SAYS ‍SEK 2,550 MILLION RELATES TO AZERCELL, SEK 450 MILLION TO MOLDCELL AND SEK 550 MILLION TO GEOCELL, RESPECTIVELY​

* SAYS ‍IN ADDITION, AN IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF SEK 300 MILLION WAS RECOGNIZED RELATED TO UCELL​

* SAYS ‍OUR OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IMPLIES AN OPERATIONAL FREE CASH FLOW, FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, TO BE AROUND 2017 LEVEL (SEK 9.7 BILLION)​

* SAYS ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASED ON CURRENT STRUCTURE, IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE OR SLIGHTLY ABOVE 2017 LEVEL (SEK 25.4 BILLION)​

* SAYS ‍OPERATIONAL FREE CASH FLOW TOGETHER WITH DIVIDENDS FROM ASSOCIATED COMPANIES, SHOULD COVER A DIVIDEND AROUND 2017 LEVEL​

* SAYS ‍REVENUE DECLINE IN LEGACY PRODUCTS AND PRESSURE WITHIN SOME ENTERPRISE SEGMENTS REMAIN​

* REUTERS POLL: TELIA Q4 CORE EBITDA WAS SEEN AT SEK 6,603 MILLION, 2017 DIVIDEND SEEN AT SEK 2.15/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)