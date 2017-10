Sept 21 (Reuters) - Telia Company Ab

* Telia says information being reported by media about terms of resolution is not complete.

* Telia says telia company has already announced that it has taken a provision with respect to expected financial sanctions

* Telia says it is correct that we are very close to a final resolution with all authorities (sec, doj and dutch prosecutor), but cannot comment further at this time. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)