Sept 19 (Reuters) - Telia

* Result of placing of ordinary shares in Turkcell

* Says following completion of placing and sale, Telia Company will own 24.0 percent of issued share capital of Turkcell through its ownership in Turkcell Holding

* Says through placing, Sonera Holding B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Telia Company, has agreed to sell an aggregate of 153.5 million ordinary shares in Turkcell at a price of TRY 11.60 per ordinary share