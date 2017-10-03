FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telia sells 38.5 million shares in Megafon
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 3, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Telia sells 38.5 million shares in Megafon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Telia

* Result of placing of ordinary shares in Megafon

* Says ‍has agreed to sell an aggregate of 38.5 million ordinary shares in Megafon at a price of RUB 585 per ordinary share​

* Says ‍raising gross proceeds of RUB 22,522 million (equivalent to approximately SEK 3.2 billion) with pro forma positive effect on net debt to EBITDA by approximately 0.1x​

* Says ‍following completion of placing, Telia company owns approximately 19.0 percent of issued share capital of Megafon​

* Says ‍transaction has no impact on Telia company’s guidance for full year 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

