Oct 2 (Reuters) - Teligent Inc:

* Teligent Inc announces FDA approval of partnered ANDA for Desonide Lotion, 0.05 pct

* Says Desonide Lotion was submitted under a partnered development agreement by Teligent Inc With Impax Laboratories Inc​

* Says currently plan to launch Desonide Lotion in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: