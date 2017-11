BRIEF-Teligent posts Q3 qtrly ‍loss per share $0.12​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Teligent Inc

* Teligent Inc announces third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $65 million to $67 million

* Q3 revenue fell 15 percent to $13.7 million

* Teligent Inc qtrly ‍loss per share $0.12​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $19.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teligent Inc - ‍now anticipates gross margin of 38% to 40% for year ending december 31, 2017​

* Teligent - Q3 ‍results, revised FY outlook due to knock-on effect of ANDA approval delays, increased competition in one of our largest products​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: