BRIEF-Telit notes speculation regarding CEO

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Telit Communications Plc:

* TELIT - NOTES SPECULATION ABOUT HISTORICAL INDICTMENTS IN USA OF CO‘S CEO, OOZI CATS, ABOUT MATTERS WHICH ARE UNRELATED TO TELIT AND PRE-DATE ITS ESTABLISHMENT

* APPOINTED INDEPENDENT SOLICITORS TO CONDUCT A THOROUGH REVIEW OF THIS MATTER

* AGREED TO MR. CATS’ REQUEST FOR A LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM COMPANY

* YOSI FAIT, FINANCE DIRECTOR AND PRESIDENT, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DURING THIS TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)